A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

DANIEL LEWIS, 30, of Windermere Square, Newport, was jailed for six weeks and ordered to pay £85 costs after he admitted interfering with a motor vehicle – a moped – on August 28.

MARK PARRY, 52, of Bro Y Fan, Mornington Meadows, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 26 months after he admitted drink driving with 113 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Van Road on August 28.

He was fined £538 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £212 surcharge.

KARL CHIRCOP, 39, of Malpas Road, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted harassment.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge and made the subject of a two-year restraining order.

STEPHEN CODD, 49, of Caerau Road, Newport, was jailed for 10 months after he pleaded guilty to being in breach of a restraining order between August 3 and 14 and possession of methadone at Newport Central police station.

SCOTT DAVIES, 28, of Queen Street, Nantyglo, was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide specimen on August 29.

He was ordered to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

AMANDA BECHER, 36, of Albert Street, Pill, Newport, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after she pleaded guilty to stealing 15 pink coats worth £240 from Primark on September 26.

She was ordered to pay £120 compensation.

SHANE WAYMAN, 34, of King Harold’s View, Portskewett, Caldicot, was conditionally discharged after he admitted stealing 10 cans of Foster’s Lager and a pasty from the Co-op on Newport Road on June 6.

He was ordered to pay £12 compensation.