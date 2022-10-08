THESE six defendants were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like stalking, drug dealing and assault.

We look at their cases.

Joshua Leatherland

Thug Joshua Leatherland brutally assaulted a receptionist after demanding a room for the night in a hotel that was already full.

The 23-year-old punched his victim to the ground before stamping on his head at the Ibis in Newport.

Joshua Leatherland, of Coniston Close, Newport, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was jailed for two years and eight months.

Dalton Raffell

Drug dealer Dalton Raffell was jailed after a McDonald’s bag full of heroin and crack cocaine was dumped on a man’s drive during a police chase.

The 21-year-old had jumped out of a Skoda Octavia car being followed in the Rhymney area of Caerphilly.

The defendant was then hunted down and bitten by a police dog before being arrested.

Raffell, of Mostyn Road, Ely, Cardiff, admitted possession of heroin with intent to supply, possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply, money laundering and possession of cannabis.

He was locked up for four years and six months.

Simon Dickey

Simon Dickey was blasted by a judge who condemned him for “one of the worst cases of dangerous driving a court has ever seen”.

It was a “miracle” no one was killed after the 35-year-old wrote off a Vauxhall Zafira car after crashing his BMW into it.

The defendant of Brynderwen Road, Newport, was jailed for 16 after he admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Tyler Isaacs

A cheating boyfriend threatened to kill his ex after she ended their relationship because he was continuously unfaithful to her.

Tyler Isaacs, 23, from Newport, bombarded his former partner with vile messages and phoned her hundreds of times during a campaign of sustained abuse.

She was so terrified of him she fled her home to stay with family and friends and once went to a hotel, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Tyler Isaacs was jailed for two years.

Karl Drummond

A convicted killer threatened his neighbours with a machete and a knife after they laughed at him when he drunkenly fell off a deckchair.

Karl Drummond snapped and vowed to burn down his estate during the “terrifying incident” which took place over the summer.

The 47-year-old from Caerphilly was jailed for 10 years in 2013 for manslaughter, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Drummond’s latest offence occurred in Abertridwr on June 3 when he was “intoxicated”.

He was jailed for 18 months after pleading guilty to affray.

Justin Howe

Stalker Justin Howe subjected a woman who rejected him to “psychological cruelty” after “terrorising” her for months.

He sent her anonymous messages from different mobile phone numbers and led her to believe they were from a violent ex-partner she was terrified of.

Judge Paul Hobson told him: “You made this complainant’s life a misery in a most manipulative and cynical way and only immediate imprisonment can be justified.”

Howe, 43, of Rodney Road, Newport, pleaded guilty to stalking and was jailed for 16 months.