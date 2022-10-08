A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

LIAM COGDELL, 20, of Cormorant Way, Duffryn, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on March 22.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

MICHAEL GRIFFIN, 31, of Victoria Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving an electric scooter without insurance on Chepstow Road on March 1.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BYRON NATHAN LEE YANDELL, 39, of Linden Lea Drive, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £550 in a fine and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOANNE ALDERSON, 43, of Old Roman Road, Langstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £292 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

NATALIE JAYNE HEARNE, 34, of Howy Road, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Blaen-Afon Road, Brynmawr, on March 15.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CRAIG LEWIS, 34, of Darby Crescent, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on March 19.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NICHOLAS DEREK GODWIN, 44, of St Stephen’s Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4810 on March 9.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

PAUL ANDREW DAVIES, 37, of The Triangle, Mountain Ash, Rhondda Cynon Taf, was ordered to pay £618 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the M4 motorway in Newport at Junction 23 eastbound on March 14

His driving record was endorsed with six points.