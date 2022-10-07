A WOMAN is to face trial after she pleaded not guilty to a drug trafficking allegation.

Sarah Parfitt, 38, from Cwmbran, denied possession of cannabis with intent to supply on September 17, 2021.

The defendant’s trial date was set for May 10, 2023 with a time estimate of two days.

Parfitt, formerly of Molescombe, Fairwater, was granted unconditional bail by Judge Daniel Williams during a hearing at Newport Crown Court.