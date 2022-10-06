A woman is celebrating after becoming the youngest qualified chartered accountant in the world - at just 20.

Number-lover Grace Bayton followed her dreams by working as an accountant after growing up in a small 4,700-population Welsh village.

The talented mathematician achieved 11 A* and 2 As at GCSE - but decided to start an apprenticeship while her friends applied to go to university.

Wales News Service



She began working as a finance assistant at just 17-years-old while focussing on getting her qualifications to become an accountant.

And her hard work has paid off after Grace, of Llanhilleth, Gwent, has now become the youngest qualified chartered accountant in the world.

She said: "It hasn't quite sunk in that at the age of 20 I'm the youngest accountant in the world.