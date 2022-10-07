A MAN has pleaded not guilty to historical child rape allegations.

Gavin Leonard, 41, denied two charges of rape and one of indecency with a child which the prosecution claims happened in Pontypool between 1997 and 2000.

The three counts relate to one complainant who was a boy at the time of the accusations, Newport Crown Court heard.

Leonard’s trial date was set for June 19, 2023 with a time estimate of four days.

The defendant, of Pen Dinas, Trealaw, Tonypandy, Rhondda Cynon Taf, was granted bail.