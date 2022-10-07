PEOPLE in Blaenau Gwent can attend a special advice day this month for support with the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Anyone needing advice on household bills, finances and the help available can attend the special event in Ebbw Vale.

Local MP Nick Smith has organised the event, which brings together more than a dozen agencies and charities with specialist knowledge.

“I know that people across Blaenau Gwent are worried about their rising household bills and the cost-of-living crisis," Mr Smith told the Argus.

"To help I decided to coordinate this event which will bring together organisations offering a wide range of expertise around reducing bills and costs this winter.

"Those attending include the Energy Saving Trust, Citizens Advice, Welsh Water, Smart Money Cymru, NEST, Care and Repair Cymru, Melin, Tai Calon Community Housing, Wastesavers, Platform, the DWP, Blaenau Gwent Council and Bridges into Work.

"Anyone concerned about this crisis, or anyone with questions for the organisations attending, can pop along for a chat."

Blaenau Gwent MP Nick Smith.

Mr Smith added: "I understand the time may not be suitable for everyone, and I will look at putting together another event at a different time for those who can’t make it."

The cost of living advice day will be held at Ebbw Vale Learning Action Centre, at 20 James Street, on Thursday, October 20, 10am-1pm.