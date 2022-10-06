A WELL-known and popular former Cardigan rugby player has died almost a decade after suffering a serious head injury on the pitch.

One-time Cardigan RFC scrum-half Dylan Rees – a member of a renowned St Dogmaels sporting family – passed away at a Llanelli care home a day after his 43rd birthday.

A first cousin of Welsh rugby legend Jonathan Davies, Dylan is survived by his parents, Cardigan RFC stalwart Graham Rees, mum Gwen, brothers Wyn and Aled and sister Sian.

It was on St David’s Day 2013 that Dylan – at the time a 33-year-old Pontypridd-based police officer – was playing at centre for Clwb Rygbi Cymru Caerdydd against Llandaff when he suffered concussion in the final 40 seconds of the game.

The former Cardigan Secondary School pupil was rushed by ambulance to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff where he underwent emergency surgery after it was discovered he had suffered a serious brain bleed.

Dylan was later told he would have reduced mobility and require around the clock care for the rest of his life.

Mrs Rees would recall in a 2015 interview that her son had been planning to spend that particular weekend back home in St Dogmaels, but opted instead to delay his visit by a day in order to take part in the match.

The local community rallied to the family’s support and in October 2014 Jonathan Davies and several other former Wales internationals including Brynmor Williams, Wayne Proctor, Phil Davies and Tom Shanklin turned out in a fund-raising match at Cardigan before a crowd of over 1,500.

Dylan’s best friend, Steve Czech, working in Darwin, Australia, as a flying doctor, even made an 18,000-mile round trip to take part.

The fixture was arranged by Mr Rees's friends from school who subsequently disclosed his fund had topped £50,000.

A public funeral service will be held on Tuesday (October 11) at St Thomas Church, St Dogmaels at 12:30pm, followed by a cremation service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2:30pm.

Any donations can be made to the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust who the Rees family say have been ‘a constant support’ for the past nine-and-a-half years.