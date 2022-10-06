A PLAN intended to boost security at a town centre cash machine has been dropped after a council objected to a proposed CCTV camera.

HSBC Bank has been given planning permission to replace the ATM machine at its Frogmore Street branch in Abergavenny but has had to drop plans for a camera to keep watch on those withdrawing cash.

Monmouthshire County Council’s heritage officer raised concerns at the proposed location, size and colour of the CCTV camera in the town’s conservation area.

Gwent Police crime figures show that the Priory Ward, which includes Frogmore Street, saw nearly 400 crimes recorded in the 12 months to July this year including 106 recorded as “violent or sexual offences” which were the most common.

There were also 61 shoplifting offences, in the area that includes part of the town centre, and 23 other thefts and one robbery and one theft from a person.

The heritage officer said the “sensitive location and the classic simple frontage means that the CCTV would be considered an incongruous insertion” and it could not supported. But they said the application could be supported if the plan for a CCTV camera was reviewed or an alternative location or smaller size considered.

HSBC which had said the camera would “improve security” however in September dropped the plans for the camera allowing the county council to grant planning permission.

The new cash point, which will pass through the shop front window in the same way the larger machine it is replacing does, will be installed at a suitable height for wheelchair users and already has level access from the street.