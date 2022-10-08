Plans for an education and wellbeing centre to be built at Pontygwindy allotments have been approved by the council.

Members of the Pontygwindy Allotment Association hope the new building will be “something for the whole community”.

The centre will be built on ground “which is not suitable for growing”. This area is currently home to a gazebo and a few tables and chairs for the gardeners to use.

The application form submitted to Caerphilly County Borough Council, stated: “The aim of the scheme is to reduce the inequalities in ill health by providing access to tailored and supervised physical activity.

“The building would help support education, wellbeing, mental health, healthy eating and much more.”

The National Exercise Referral Scheme (NERS) Wales has a plot at the allotments where it grows plants and vegetables. NERS is a Public Health Wales scheme encouraging those with a chronic condition to be physically active.

Nicola Coombes said the allotments have been in Caerphilly for more than 100 years and now she and other plot holders want it to be a place everyone can enjoy.

Nicola, who is secretary of the Pontygwindy Allotments Association, said: “We really want this to be something for the community, and for the allotments to play an educational role.

“Ysgol Gymraeg Caerffili has now got a plot with us and it’s important for all children to see how things are grown and where they come from.”

In addition to educational services, the centre is also expected to provide a facility for the breakfast clubs and coffee mornings which are frequently held at the allotments.

Caerphilly Council’s decision notice stated that the building will “complement the existing character of the area”. It is not expected to be seen from Pontygwindy Road.

There is already a separate eco toilet on the site for visitors to use, therefore a toilet has not been included in the plans.