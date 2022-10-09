TORFAEN Borough Council has confirmed the deadline for members of the public to comment on a proposed increase in black cab fares.

The council opened a consultation last month on a 20 per cent increase in Hackney Carriage fares, which drivers, of the black cabs that can be hired on taxi ranks in Torfaen or be hailed in the street, and use a meter system to work out the cost of a journey, had asked for.