TORFAEN Borough Council has confirmed the deadline for members of the public to comment on a proposed increase in black cab fares.
The council opened a consultation last month on a 20 per cent increase in Hackney Carriage fares, which drivers, of the black cabs that can be hired on taxi ranks in Torfaen or be hailed in the street, and use a meter system to work out the cost of a journey, had asked for.
That would see a daytime two mile journey within Torfaen jump from £5.50 at present to £6.60. The same fare at night would cost £7.95 rather than the current £6.65.
The council has confirmed the consultation will close on Wednesday, October 12, with the new higher fares in force from the following day if there are no objections.
Should the council receive objections to the increase, the first in four years, they will be considered by the licensing committee and any changes to fares will then be announced no later than December 13.
Comments can be sent to: Licensing, Torfaen County Borough Council, Ty Blaen Torfaen, Panteg Way, New Inn, Pontypool, Torfaen, NP4 0LS or email licensing@torfaen.gov.uk by Wednesday October 12.
People are asked to include why they object or support the proposal.
