After years of campaigning, a street in Caerphilly could finally be changed to a one-way system.

If the proposed traffic order is adopted, drivers on Dol-Y-Felin Street will only be able to drive one-way from the Mill Road junction to its Pontygwindy Road junction.

Further measures to prevent vehicles from turning left off Mill Road into the street will also be put in place.

In a public notice, Caerphilly County Borough Council has said it hopes the improvements will “help to reduce traffic volumes and congestion within the street”.

Caerphilly Town councillor Mike Prew, who lives in the street, said: “This is welcome news and will bring to an end to the use of Dol-y-Felin Street as a rat run for over 1,000 vehicles a day.

“Hopefully, we will see an end to the conflict and abuse that residents saw almost every day.”

Fellow town councillor Phil Bevan, said: “I am pleased our latest campaign to solve this problem has finally been successful.

“However, it took four-and-a-half years to get to this point and I am sure things could have moved faster with cross-party support on the county council.”

County borough councillors for the Morgan Jones ward have also welcomed the proposal. Cllr Jamie Pritchard – who was the cabinet member for Infrastructure when the scheme was proposed – said local feeling had been recognised.

Around £100,000 was earmarked for “improvements” to Dol-Y-Felin Street in the council’s 2022/23 budget.

Cllr Pritchard has argued that Plaid Cymru’s decision to vote against the budget in February 2022 was a decision to vote against funding for the street.

The deputy leader said: “Local Plaid Cymru councillors need to answer why they voted against this budget. It makes no sense at all.”

At the time, the Plaid Cymru group said it opposed the budget due to the increase in council tax, which was part of the budget.

Any objection to the proposed order can be emailed to jonesa23@caerphilly.gov.uk or by phoning 01443 866948 by October 19.