A masterplan to transform the lower Ebbw and Sirhowy Valleys into a “vibrant place” have been approved by Caerphilly County Borough Council.

The masterplan – formerly referred to as the Risca to Newbridge corridor masterplan – focuses on creating “significant change” in employment, tourism and housing. It hopes to “improve the quality of life of people who live, work, and spend time in the area”.

This is the fourth of five masterplans, which are part of the council’s ‘A Foundation for Success’ strategy.

On Tuesday, October 4, the masterplan was presented to the council.

The main aims of the plan are:

Protect jobs and increase employment opportunities.

Encourage residents and visitors to go to the town centres, with an increased focus on night-time services.

Create a tourism hub.

Encourage Cwmcarn Forest Drive visitors to stay in the area and visit neighbouring town centres in Newbridge and Risca.

Improve transport links to the area.

Promote the use of leisure centres to improve the health and wellbeing of residents.

Provide housing that will meet local needs.

Promote the area’s attractions as a group of connected places that can be accessed through active travel.

Land next to the Lidl store on Commercial Street, has been mooted as a possible site for more shops to increase choice in Risca town centre.

It has also been suggested that better signage should be erected to promote attractions such as Cwmcarn Forest Drive, the Crumlin arm of the Monmouthshire and Brecon canal, Newbridge Memo and Caetwmpyn Park in Newbridge.

Another aim is to develop the night-time services in both Newbridge and Risca town centre to encourage visitors to stay in the area longer.

The plan also includes proposed housing developments, as well as the relocation of Ysgol Gymraeg Cwm Gwyddon to a purpose-built school – with the old site redeveloped for housing.

The masterplan was presented to the council on Tuesday, October 5. At the meeting, Cllr Jan Jones, who represents the Ynysddu ward, said she hoped the plans for enhanced bus services in the area – to increase from hourly to every 30 minutes – would be approved as part of the masterplan.

A public consultation on the masterplan took place between January 19 and March 2. Councillors, community councils, Senedd Members, and Members of Parliament were contacted.

Twenty-seven responses were received. Some of the suggestions include: making town centres safer for those walking, wheeling or cycling; better promotion of the town’s industrial heritage; and the reuse of empty buildings.

Additionally, one respondent raised the potential for tourism beyond Cwmcarn Forest Drive.

Cllr Philippa Leonard, the council’s cabinet member for planning, said a “number of changes” had been made following the consultation.

The report presented to council states: “A key underlying theme of the Masterplan is to reduce inequality, particularly through the generation of new job opportunities through enhancements in the existing employment base, the tourist economy, and the town centre and foundational economies.”