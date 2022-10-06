Caerphilly County Borough Council looks set to slim down its property portfolio after senior councillors gave the go-ahead to develop policies around ‘agile working’.

As part of the shift, the council will turn its Ty Penallta headquarters in Tredoman in to a hub.

A staff survey revealed that 80 per cent of employees prefer working mainly from home or splitting their time equally with the office.

A report presented to cabinet on Wednesday, October 5, proposed Ty Penallta, the council’s headquarters, be developed into an “agile working hub”. This is expected to reduce costs such as rent, heating and lighting at the council’s other buildings.

As an agile working hub, the headquarters is likely to provide a mix of fixed and hot desks, meeting rooms, and other “collaborative spaces”.

Cabinet member for corporate services and poverty, Cllr Nigel George, said that even on a “busy day” Ty Penallta is currently only at 50 per cent capacity.

According to the report, the hub should increase the building’s use.

It said working from home has reduced levels of “unproductive time” with staff spending less time travelling, having a better work-life balance and making it easier for services to continue on snow days and when there are other weather warnings in place.

Caerphilly Council chief executive Christina Harrhy, said: “We have proven that we don’t need as many buildings to operate as an organisation and to operate effectively.”

She added it was essential for the council to offer agile working, as not doing so could “hinder” recruitment.

The council also hopes the move will reduce staff sickness levels, boost productivity, and reduce the local authority’s carbon footprint.

Independent councillor Nigel Dix said he had several concerns that council officers were still working from home, especially how productivity is measured.

He said: “I have concerns that the delivery of public services is being affected due to council staff continuing to work from home.

“Homeworking was brought in as an emergency measure during the pandemic, no-one has evaluated the impact it has had on the delivery of public services.

“I have noticed that some departments are failing to deliver a joined-up service. With the recent road closures in Blackwood and Caerphilly being prime examples, where road closures were granted at times when Blackwood Beach Party, and the Caerphilly Small Cheese were being held, without checking with other departments.

“I also have concerns that the council have not checked to see if data protection laws are fully complied while staff are homeworking.”

But, council leader Cllr Sean Morgan has said agile working is important to a work-life balance.

He added: “[Staff] can start work early in the morning and then take an hour out of the day to take children to school.”

Formal agile working policies are to be consulted on this autumn and implemented by January 2023.