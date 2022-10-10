A MAN has appeared in court accused of committing two burglaries in Gwent.

Aaron Slade faces accusations he carried out raids in Cwmbran at Granston Square and Wesley Street, Old Cwmbran, on October 3.

He has also been charged with failing to provide specimen and possession of amphetamine.

The defendant, aged 34, of no fixed abode, Cwmbran, was remanded in custody after appearing at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

He is due to appear before the crown court on November 1.