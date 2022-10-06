EXCITEMENT is growing in Newport as a new skatepark is set to open its doors in the city centre.

No Comply indoor skatepark could open as early as Saturday, if they are given the green light by their insurance company.

Alan Cains, from No Comply, started working on installing the equipment last month and is now raring to go and ready to open to the public.

He said: “I am waiting for the insurance company to sign it off, they are coming into review it tomorrow, but I don’t know how long it will take.

“Personally, I am ready. I hope to open this Saturday as we are technically insured, we are just waiting for the paperwork to be reviewed.

Reception area at No Comply Newport. Picture: Newsquest

“Once given the green light, I plan to have a funday on the opening for people to enjoy and to come and see what we are about.”

The indoor skatepark is located at Unit 15 in Friars Walk and is the first of its kind inside a UK shopping centre. The business will operate at a 25-person capacity due to the size of the building.

Since announcing the news of bringing a unique indoor skatepark to Newport in July, there has already been a surge in interest from local skaters.

The Argus went down to take a sneak peak at the completed unit before it opens to the public.

On the wall in the reception area is a unique sign of No Comply which is made from old skateboards and donated pallets.

BEFORE & AFTER Shot of No Comply Newport indoor skatepark. Picture: Newsquest

Near that is a huge eye-catching mural painted by artists Consumersmith and Mr Cains is delighted with the progress he has made in the last month.

He added: “I think it looks beautiful and knowing it’s the first indoor skatepark in a shopping centre is unique.

The Argus was invited for a sneakpeak of the new indoor skate park. Video: Newsquest

“Every time I walk through the centre and into the building, I feel like wow as you can barley hear anything from outside or next door.

“I have already had a huge response from people and everyone is asking when its opening.

“There is a very big demand for it, and I am excited to get going.”