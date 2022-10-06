A MAN has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving in a crash on the Prince of Wales Bridge.

Jody Evans, 46, from Newport, is accused of injuring Justin Osborne on the M4 crossing on October 28, 2020 while driving a Ford Transit van.

The defendant, of Mission Court, appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

Evans is due to appear before the crown court on November 2.

He was granted unconditional bail.