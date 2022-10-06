A MAN has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving in a crash on the Prince of Wales Bridge.
Jody Evans, 46, from Newport, is accused of injuring Justin Osborne on the M4 crossing on October 28, 2020 while driving a Ford Transit van.
The defendant, of Mission Court, appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
Evans is due to appear before the crown court on November 2.
He was granted unconditional bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article