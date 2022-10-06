NEWPORT Council has announced it is planning to slash the speed limit on another one of its roads.

The A468 runs between the city and Caerphilly via Bassaleg, Lower Machen, Machen, Trethomas and Bedwas.

Earlier this week, the Argus reported how Newport City Council planned to reduce the speed on a stretch of another road - the A467 - near Rogerstone, from 70mph to 50mph.

Now, the council intends to make a similar speed limit reduction on a stretch of the A468 running through Lower Machen - an area currently with a 60mph national speed limit.

If approved, it means the road will become 50mph in both directions between the border with Caerphilly county borough and the eastern edges of Lower Machen.

Map showing the proposed 50mph zone on the A468 in Lower Machen. Map source: Google

Existing average speed cameras will also be reconfigured to catch motorists breaking the new speed limit.

Newport council said the lower speed limit would "improve the flow of traffic".

The plans are now out to consultation and anyone wishing to view or object to the draft traffic order should request a copy of the proposal by contacting Newport City Council, either by emailing Conveyancing.Team@newport.gov.uk or calling 01633 656656.

If you wish to object, you should send your grounds of objection, in writing, to the same email address by November 2.