A RISE in break-ins to sheds in Ebbw Vale has led to Gwent Police issuing residents with advice.
Gwent Police’s Blaenau Gwent officers sent out the advice on social media after “a small increase” in break-ins.
“Due to a small increase in reports of shed breaks recently, Ebbw Vale officers would like to remind residents to ensure garden sheds are securely locked and valuable items are not left on display,” said a Gwent Police spokesperson.
The advice states to ensure that the contents of sheds are covered from theft by insurance.
Residents have also been advised to make sure their sheds are securely locks, with no exposed screws on the lock. Thieves could also target hinges and windows.
Gwent Police advise installing an alarm, and locking tools and valuable items – including bikes and lawnmowers – inside and out of view.
The five most common items stolen from sheds are bikes, mowers, sports equipment, power tools and garden tools, Gwent Police has said.
