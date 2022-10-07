DOUBLE yellow lines will be painted in a residential area of Newport following complaints about the standard of parking in the area.

City council documents show residents in Bilston Street, off Corporation Road, have complained about "obstructive" and "unsafe" parking at the junction with Handsworth Street.

A large housing development was built in the neighbourhood around six years ago, adding to local traffic volumes.

Council officers said double-yellow lines would "provide mitigation of danger to persons or other traffic using the road" and "prevent obstruction of the public highway at a junction with limited forward visibility".

Only one local resident objected to the proposal to turn the junction into a "no waiting at any time" zone.

Map showing the area of Handsworth Street where double-yellow lines are to be painted. Map source: Google

That person "believes that if motorists’ drive slowly, then there shouldn’t be any need to provide the parking restriction", according to council documents.

The local authority noted "concerns regarding limited availability of on-street parking" but said it had a duty to "promote highway safety".

The new double-yellow lines will "manage and improve the safe and free flow of traffic through the junction by removing obstructive parking and improving visibility for drivers and pedestrians".

It will cost the city council an estimated £1,000 to paint the lines and change road signs.