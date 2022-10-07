A homeware store in Newport Market is set to expand after a successful seven months in business.

Little Acorns at Home, located at M26 in the market, has attracted a customer base from across the United Kingdom with people from as far as Bristol checking out the store.

The business sells all sorts of homeware and interior products offering wide range of quality home goods.

Since launching in March, the owner has seen a loyal customer base and has decided to expand into the unit next door.

Sarah Fussell, Owner of Little Acorns at home, is living the dream of having her first ever shop in her hometown of Newport.

The unit next door to Little Acorns at Home where the owner will expand her business. Picture: Newsquest

She said: “There is a good footfall through the market, some days are quieter than others, but business is good, and my figures are consistent, and I am building it up as I go along.

“I am getting a lot of repeat customers which is nice, I even have people come in as far as Bristol to my shop.

“They have seen products I sell on my website and then they come in and visit my shop and the market which is great.”

Ms Fussell started selling home goods online in January last year after taking redundancy from a bank. Now, a year after opening her shop, she is expanding her business.

Her unit next door will temporarily become a Christmas shop with all seasonal goods, before running chalk paint work shops along with stocking potters’ paints after Christmas.

Little Acorns at Home will expand their business into the empty unit next door. Picture: Little Acorns at Home

She added: “I am going to knock an archway through my current store, and in the new space I am going to decorate it with seasonal items, initially it will be a Christmas shop.

“It will be a large shop, where people can bring in small pieces of furniture to paint, but for now it will be a Christmas shop.

“I am very excited and nervous given the current climate, but there are people still spending and coming into me, so fingers crossed I am going to give it a go.”