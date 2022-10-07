THE WINNERS of the Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards (ARTA) 2022 have been announced.

The largest celebration of Britain’s Asian restaurant and takeaway industry returned – after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic – with an award ceremony held in London on October 2.

ARTA 2022 was hosted by BBC journalist and broadcaster Samantha Simmonds and magician Paul Martin with more than 2,370 food venues across the UK nominated.

Awards were based on key factors:

Quality of food;

Quality of service;

Value for money.

This was followed by the ARTA score which includes food hygiene ratings and online reviews. Winners were determined by a panel of judges

These are the Welsh winners:

Kalimirch, in Barry, was crowned 'regional takeaway of the year - Wales'.

Head chef Mohammed Noor said:

"We were excited to be nominated. "We put a lot of effort into our cooking and staff make sure that everything gets done properly." "We'd like to thank all our customers who supported us in giving us the good reviews over the years."

Finalists in this category included:

Tamarind Express in Newport;

Tiffin Rasoi in Barry;

Shaan Tandoori Takeaway in Ammanford.

Muhammad Ahmed, who owns Tamarind Express Newport, was thrilled that the venue made the finals and earned recogntion through the awards.

He said:

"Thank you to all our customers for your nominations, great support and continued custom! And thank you to our hard working team."

The Grand Sultan, in Port Talbot, was crowned 'restaurant of the year - Wales'.

Other finalists for this award included:

Mint Room in Barry;

Duchess of Delhi in Cardiff;

Elaichi in Carmarthen.

Elacichi, in St Clears in Carmarthen, was crowned 'regional chef of the year - Wales'.

To find out more about ARTA - known as the 'Oscars' of the curry industry - visit www.artauk.com