THERE have been almost 100 investigations into misconduct allegations at Gwent Police in the last three years, new figures show.

From June 2019, 99 misconduct cases have been investigated relating to the Gwent force area, 22 of which were in the first five months of 2022.

Just last month, it was revealed that two senior Gwent Police officers were sacked for gross misconduct following an incident at former chief constable Julian Williams’ retirement party in Cardiff in June 2019.

At a hearing which excluded the press and public, chief superintendent Marc Budden and chief inspector Paul Staniforth were dismissed, while former chief superintendent Mark Warrender was told he would also have been sacked had he not since retired.

These latest figures, released following a Freedom of Information Act request, show 27 cases related to allegations of violence of against women and girls since January 2020 – out of 75 total misconduct investigations.

Four of the misconduct investigations related to alleged abuse of power for sexual purpose – which means “any behaviour by a police officer or police staff member, whether on or off duty, that takes advantage of their position as a member of the police service to misuse their position, authority or powers in order to pursue a sexual or improper emotional relationship with any member of the public”.

All four of these cases were referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.

A further 12 cases out of the 99 since June 2019 related to allegations of other forms of police sexual misconduct, while on two occasions – in 2020 and 2021 – an alleged offender in cases relating to sexual misconduct and abuse of power, violence against women and sexist or misogynistic behaviour had previously been investigated for similar allegations.

When asked what was being done to address the current police culture and to make policing more ethical and inclusive, a Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Gwent Police officers and staff are expected to behave in line with the Code of Ethics, and Standards of Professional Behaviour.

“A programme of work around culture has been ongoing for the last three years with Gwent Police recently launching a campaign called ‘Step in, Step up, and Set the tone’ to remind officers of what behaviour is not acceptable but also to highlight everyone’s responsibility to actively challenge and not turn a blind eye.

“Gwent Police have supported the ‘He4She’ campaign with workshops rolled out to explore issues of misogyny and gender equality. Work is underway to implement a specific sexual harassment policy.”

When asked about the training officers receive, the spokesperson said: “All new recruits and transferees are provided with an input on abuse of power for sexual purpose and an overarching Professional Standards input when they join the police.

“Several frontline training days have been held whereby this input has been delivered also.

“Access to abuse of power for sexual purpose training videos are also a mandatory requirement as part of ongoing training and are easily accessible on the force intranet.

“The Code of Ethics is addressed during inductions and initial training.”

Gwent Police said it looked to raise awareness for the signs of police sexual misconduct and abuse of power internally, and that there was a confidential reporting line for victims of this.

“Gwent Police’s Counter Corruption Unit (CCU) has responsibility for raising awareness of this issue internally,” said the spokesperson.

“Methods include briefings and engagement with officers, police staff and partners to raise awareness of the signs of abuse of power for sexual purpose and police sexual misconduct and how to report it along with collaboration with regional and national CCU’s to identify emerging trends.

“The force has a whistle blowing procedure and confidential reporting line which is widely advertised.

“Gwent Police’s CCU deliver frequent inputs to new joiners, first line mangers and internal departments.

“The department will also conduct ‘integrity health checks’, and where required, investigations, of individuals about whom, concerns have been raised.”