It has been a year since demolition work began on Wales’ most polluted street – the street recorded the highest nitrogen levels in the UK outside central London.

The 23 homes that once stood on Woodside Terrace in Hafodyrynys have been completely demolished.

In replace of the houses now stands barren land.

A spokesperson for CCBC said “Whilst we do not yet have fully conclusive results for the year, as demolition did not begin until October 2021, we are already seeing a reduction in pollution levels in the area since the removal of the houses.

“Full monitoring data will be available in due course.

The demolition was to remove the ‘street canyon’ effect in the valley to reduce the concentration of air pollution by allowing it space to dissipate.

The now barren land

Resident Amy Williams said: “The empty site is constant reminder of the houses and the people that used to be there.

“Every time I walk past, I think about what was their previously – it’s quite eery.

“I’m not sure if demolishing the houses have helped pollution levels.

“The demolishment caused a huge the upheaval with people uprooting their lives, so I hope that it was all worth it.”

23 houses once stood here

The pollution levels were caused by passing lorries and cars climbing the hill on the A472.

Rhys Owen said: “The empty land is a sad sight to see but I believe it was the best thing to do and it was a long time coming.

“The air pollution here was so bad and the levels of nitrogen oxide was such a worry.

“I believe you can notice a difference and hope that we continue to.

“Pollution is a huge problem and unfortunately drastic actions such as this one are sometimes necessary.”

Those living on the street were paid to leave by the Welsh Government when their houses were bought for above market prices in a 6m deal.

The compulsory purchase of the 20 terraced houses, two semi-detached homes and one detached property was agreed last year at 50 per cent their market value.

The demolition is expected to improve air quality on the street. Previously, pollution was trapped between the houses and the trees opposite, with a busy road sandwiched between them.