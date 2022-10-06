A DISPERSAL order will be in place in Ringland this weekend due to reports of anti-social behaviour.

Gwent Police has confirmed the order – which will cover Ringland Centre – will be in place from 4pm on Friday, October 7 until Sunday, October 9 at 4pm.

Dispersal orders give officers extra powers to direct groups to leave an area if they are involved in anti-social behaviour or disorder, if members of the public are being harassed, alarmed or distressed or if officers think their behaviour may lead to anti-social behaviour.

If they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said the dispersal order was being brought in “following several reports of anti-social behaviour”.

“The order will remain until 4pm on Sunday (9/10/22).

“Youths cannot gather in the area and will be moved on.”