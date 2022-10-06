A BLACKWOOD man has been recalled to prison having only been released in June.
Aaron Preece had been serving at 10-month sentence for threatening or disorderly behaviour after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday, March 2.
Preece, 27, was released on licence on Friday, June 10.
However, he has since breached his licence conditions and has been recalled to prison.
Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should call 101 or contact Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200329687.
Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
