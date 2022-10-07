NEWPORT Centre has been a firm fixture of the city since 1985 with residents enjoying its pool, concert hall and gym for generations.

The centre was on the tour circuit for all the major bands and performers and played host to the likes of David Bowie, Elton John and more.

But this week plans to demolish the iconic building were approved by the council’s planning committee, meaning the centre will be demolished to make way for a seven story college building.

There's been a mixed response to the plans from city residents, with some saying they are sad to see the building go and others saying it's time for it to go.

Deborah Oliver, from Newport, saw what she describes as a brilliant town centre become an eyesore filled with empty shops and is devastated by the demolishion.

Deborah Oliver has seen the Newport is sad to see the old centre go. Picture: Newsquest

She said: “It’s a shame as people have used it for swimming and going to different classes. At my age I don’t use it, but other people do, it will be sad to see it go as it’s been there for years.

“There is a lot of history in the building but the only time I have used it lately is to get my covid jab. Newport is becoming dreadful. Twenty years ago, you could dress up and enjoy the day, but now you can do it in an hour its ridiculous.”

The swimming pool inside the centre closed at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and is now permanently close.

The swimming pool, concerts and gym at the current Newport centre are now set to become a distant memory. Picture: Newsquest

Jill Dawson, from Newport, is having to take her grandchildren elsewhere due to the lack of pools in the area.

She added: “For people who don’t drive the centre was their central location. Mothers and toddlers went there, children went there and that’s what they are going to miss.

“A lot of children can’t go swimming anymore. My grandchildren ask me to go swimming and there is nowhere to take them as everything is gone, it's sad.”

Newport centre will be replaced by a new seven-storey building, inside it will include a new college with shops restaurant and hotel.

The old swimming pool that provided families and children with joy is no more. Picture: Shelley Michala Whiting

Meanwhile, a new three-floor leisure centre that will feature a pool hall, changing rooms, toilets, foyer, gym, studios, and a green roof garden will be a short distance from the old building.

The news of a new centre has been met with positivity from other residents, due to the condition the current Newport Centre is in.

Helen Larcome, from Newpor, is a frequent user of the current gym at Newport centre and hopes the new one will be built before tearing the old one down.

She added: “It hasn’t been used to its potential for many years, there used to be gigs and all sorts in there, now its just a testing centre.

Left: The Newport Centre now. Right: An artists impression of the new building that will replace it. Picture: Newsquest

“I remember as a kid it was the very first thing we had. We had a pool with a wave machine and the slides, it was so fun growing up but then it started to lose interest.

“I am not sad as if the building is in the state that it is then it needs to come down, but the new one should be built before tearing it down.”