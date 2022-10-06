Fans of Greggs’ iconic sausage rolls may notice they are spending slightly more on the pastry good as the high street bakery has confirmed a price rise.

Previously priced at £1.10, from this week the famed sausage roll will be priced at £1.15, as reported by The Mirror.

Greggs has confirmed this rise, citing rising inflation as a key factor.

In a recent tweet the company said: “Like many other retailers, we're having to manage the pressure of rising prices across our supply chain. We've had to make some small price increases across our range.”

Greggs fans react to sausage roll price hike

Lovers of the famed baked good have taken to Twitter to share their feelings on the news.

One user wrote: “Greggs sausage roll to be hit by price rise in sign of just how bad things are”.

Another shared their thoughts but noted the value of a Greggs sausage roll: “You know times are tough when Greggs put the price of their sausage roll up 10p to £1.15, but still good value.”

Another wrote of the rise: "Ok this is absolutely the final straw…"

According to The Mirror, Greggs also raised its prices by 5p to 10p in January, with a sausage roll going up from £1 to £1.05.