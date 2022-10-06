Tesco has price-locked more than 1,000 everyday products until 2023 as they aim to keep prices low during the cost-of-living crisis.

The supermarket has unveiled a new price-lock commitment that they say will give shoppers more ways to spend less and enjoy the festive season.

The products are all included within the Low Everyday Prices campaign, which covers a range of products and brands bought every week.

To help customers make their money go further during the festive season, Tesco are locking the price of more than a thousand of these products into the new year.

What products are included in the Tesco price-lock campaign?





More than 1,000 products are included in the Low Everyday Prices campaign, including McCain Home Chips, Nescafe Original 3-in-1 and more.

Here are some of the products included in the campaign:

Tilda pure steamed basmati rice, 250g

Ski strawberry mousse, 4x60g

Mccain home chips, 2.25kg

Oral-b pro-expert professional protection toothpaste, 75ml

Heinz baked beans snap pots, 4 x200g

Nescafe original 3-in-1, 6 sachets 102g

Johnson's baby cotton buds, 200 pieces

Robinsons orange squash, 1l

Tesco UK Chief Executive, Jason Tarry, said: “We know times are tough for many customers right now, particularly as we head into the winter months.

“We hope this extended price-lock commitment gives our customers the certainty of knowing that over a thousand household favourites will stay at the same great price for months to come – helping them budget when they need it most.”

Tesco increases staff pay and Christmas discounts

The supermarket also announced the second hourly-pay increase of the year for staff, as well as doubling colleague discounts in time for Christmas.

The basic hourly pay rate will increase by a further 20p in November, while Colleague Clubcard discounts will double to 20 per cent between December 13 and 19.