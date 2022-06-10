Live

Road near Abergavenny closed, Gwent Police confirm

By Tom Moody

  • - A section of the Old Ross Road near Abergavenny has been closed by police.
  • - The road is closed between Maindiff Court Hospital and the Skirrid car park.
  • - Gwent Police have said the road is "likely to be closed for some time".

0 Comments
Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos