RESIDENTS who had raised concerns over “significant problems” of anti-social behaviour at a hotel in their community met at a public meeting on Thursday.

Waunlwyd and Victoria residents have spoken about their concerns with The Park Hotel – reporting that police officers attended the site “two or three times a week”.

Three deaths have been recorded in the area, with a 41-year-old being found unresponsive in the early hours of Monday the latest.

The hotel has been used for temporary accommodation over the last couple of years, however this week, Blaenau Gwent and Merthyr councils have taken the decision to withdraw their clients from the facility.

Following this decision, Andrew Boulton, who owns the hotel, said: “The hotel has not been closed and we are open for business as usual including temporary and emergency accommodation and for the homeless.”

On Thursday, around 100 residents attended a meeting of the community safety group for Waunlwyd and Victoria, where they were updated on the situation and could put across their views.

The meeting was led by Andrew Williams, chairman of the community safety group, and ward councillors George Humphreys and Derrick Bevan.

The meeting started with a minute’s silence to pay respect to those who had died at or around the hotel.

Residents were told that people who had been housed at The Park Hotel by Blaenau Gwent and Merthyr councils had already been removed and found alternative accommodation.

However, they were told that other councils may still temporarily house people in the hotel at this time.

“Park Hotel is a private business,” Mr Williams said. “It is currently a hotel.

“The proprietor is within his rights to do business with whoever.”

Speaking earlier this week, the leader of Blaenau Gwent council, Stephen Thomas, said: “There needs to be a rethink from Welsh Government on this issue as councils are struggling to provide wrap around services from existing, already pressurised budgets.

“There have been several severe failures here and in other settings, which have detrimental effects on both those accommodated and, importantly, on the local communities surrounding the facilities.

“Safety for people housed in the centres and for the general public is an absolute core essential.”

Cllr Humphreys told residents he had demanded an investigation, and added he hoped the people who had been housed there had been rehomed somewhere they could receive the support they need.

“This could have been prevented,” he said.

“Let’s hope a proper investigation takes place and this never happens again.”

Residents asked whether the rooms could be used to house Ukrainian refugees, however Cllr Bevan said the hotel was unsuitable as it only had single-bedroom rooms, and the majority of refugees were families.

A petition has been created calling for the community to be made safe again.

The petition also covers Tabernacle Court – a United Welsh development.

Residents were advised to report any instances of anti-social behaviour at Tabernacle Court to both United Welsh and Blaenau Gwent council, as well as getting a crime reference number from the police.