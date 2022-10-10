HOUSEHOLDS across the UK are set to receive a second cost of living payment next month.

The UK Government announced earlier this year that households receiving Department for Work and Pensions benefits would receive a £650 cost of living payment to help with rising energy and living costs.

The first of these payments – worth £326 – was paid out to more than eight million households in July, and the Government has confirmed a £324 second payment is now due to be sent out.

The second cost of living payments will begin being sent out on Tuesday, November 8, and households should have received it by Wednesday, November 23.

Around 426,000 households in Wales will receive this payment.

The payment will automatically be paid into the bank accounts of those eligible in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland who receive a qualifying benefit, meaning they will not need to do anything to receive the money.

Work and pensions secretary Chloe Smith said: “We understand that people are struggling which is why and we’re committed to supporting the most vulnerable households.

“That’s also why we are focused on driving growth and delivering quality public services so we can continue to support those in need through these challenging times while boosting opportunity for all.”

Robert Buckland, secretary of state for Wales, said: “The payment will be delivered directly to qualifying families and we will continue to do all we can to support those in need in Wales and across the UK.”

Chancellor of the exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng said: “We know that people have been worried about their bills ahead of this winter, which is why we’ve taken decisive action to hold down energy bills, saving the average household around £1,000 a year, and provided £1,200 of targeted support to the most vulnerable.

“Without our intervention, analysts were predicting that the average annual energy bill could have reached £6,500 next year. We were never going to let this happen.”

The DWP will pay a small number of payments on November 8, with numbers increasing significantly from the following day.

If you are not on a qualifying DWP benefit, you may still be eligible for the £324 payment as HMRC are also making payments to those who receive tax credits and no other eligible benefits.

These will be paid shortly after DWP payments and customers do not need to contact the government or apply for the payment at any stage.