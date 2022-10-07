A MAN has been airlifted to hospital after he was involved in a three-vehicle crash which closed a road for several hours.

The incident happened on the Old Ross Road, in the Abergavenny area, shortly after midday on Thursday, October 6.

The collision involved a van, a motorcycle and a car.

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene, and the Wales Air Ambulance was also called out.

The 65-year-old rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital by helicopter for treatment.

Gwent Police announced the road had been reopened at around 7am on Friday.