A Newport charity will launch its annual coat drop-off campaign at the Newport Food Festival on Saturday.

Feed Newport CIC will run a month-long coat campaign Wrap up Newport for the fifth year and members will attend the festival between 12pm and 2pm.

Gemma Walker, manager at Feed Newport, is optimistic that it will be another successful year after over 1,400 coats were donated last year.

Gemma Walker, manager at Feed Newport, is optimisic it will be another successful year.

She said: “We have had lots of involvement with wrap up Newport even through the covid pandemic. I think we will have another successful year.

“We will have another coat giveaway later in the year, where people in need can come and pick up a coat.

“This will hopefully help cut some costs and keep them warm throughout the winter.”

The Wrap up Newport campaign helps those in need of need of warm coats, and with the cost-of-living crisis continuing to hit the country more people are at risk of facing poverty.

All coats donated will help the homeless, refugees, the elderly through Age Concern, Women’s Aid and anybody who needs them.

Donations in previous years have been generous.

Ms Walker added: “Its crazy to think it has been running for so long and great that we always get so much success from it.

“In 2020 we were at Tesco in Spytty and last year at Morrisons so it will be good to have a new venue especially in the town centre.”

After launching at the Newport Food festival, Feed Newport CIC will be open Wednesday to Friday, from 10am to 2pm, at the Commercial Road premises for people to drop off their donations.

The charity will be accepting donations until November 4 with final drop offs at 2pm

Ms Walker added: “Sadly a coat shouldn’t be classed as a luxury but given the current climate with the cost of living and energy bills rising it is, which makes me sad.

“I am glad with our wrap up Newport campaign we can help those in need of an essential item for the colder weather.”