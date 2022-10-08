ONE of Newport's best loved amateur performers will be remembered today at a celebration memorial concert.

Richard Dymond, a veteran of Newport Playgoers Society, died aged 69 in May 2020, but the Covid pandemic meant few of his friends could attend his funeral.

Now a memorial concert will be held in his honour at the city's Dolman Theatre in which music and laughter will provide a fitting tribute to the popular actor.

"Richard was a wonderful president of our society," said James Reynolds.

"He was well known for his comic performances - he only had to walk on to the stage for the audience to start laughing. But he was also a great dramatic actor - one of his favourite roles was as Mister Tom in Goodnight Mister Tom and he won a deserved best performer award for the role.

"It was also very moving to watch him play Mr Frank in The Diary of Anne Frank, which was his last production with us.

"We are thrilled to have been able to put together a great concert as a tribute to him which includes music and dance from many shows in which he took part with Newport Playgoers and other local musical societies."

Members of Mr Dymond's family will be attending the concert and will also see the Dolman Theatre's foyer bar renamed the Dymond Bar in honour of the actor who often volunteered behind it.

The concert starts at 7.15pm on Saturday, October 8. Tickets are free but should be booked at dolmantheatre.co.uk or via the box office on 01633 263670.