POLICE are continuing to appeal for information about a social media post which caused a gun scare at a Newport secondary school.

Teachers at St Julian's School were alerted to the Snapchat post, showing an image of a handgun and the message: "Don't come into school tomorrow."

The post, shared last week, led to staff deciding to close the school on Tuesday, September 27 as a precautionary measure.

Armed police were also called in, but the headteacher later confirmed the post "did not originate from the St Julian's community and is not a threat to our school".

St Julian's School was deserted on September 27 after teachers were made aware of the social media gun post.

St Julian's School reopened the following day, but Gwent Police continues to investigate the incident, and has renewed its appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

"We’re investigating an allegation of a threatening post on social media involving a firearm," a spokesperson for the force said.

"Enquiries are ongoing, which includes identifying the origin of the social media post."

Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending the force a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200327527.

You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.