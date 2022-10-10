CHEPSTOW will host its annual fireworks display and family activities at the town's secondary school next month.

The Round Table Chepstow Community Fireworks event has proved a popular attraction in recent years and will be held this year on Sunday, November 6.

As well as the usual display, this year's edition will include a family fun day, featuring fairground rides for little ones, as well as musical entertainment.

Live music will be provided by Kre8tive Kids, The Chepstow Musical Show Choir and the Chepstow Singing Club.

The Round Table has also revealed there will be "an extra special headline act not to be missed".

Before the main event, there'll be a special fireworks display for very young children who may get scared by the loud bangs of the main display.

Entry to the event will be free, but the Round Table said it would welcome any donations, the proceeds from which and other Round Table events - such as the Santa’s sleigh that tours Chepstow and surrounding villages at Christmas - will go to support local good causes.

The family fun day will open at 5pm and the children's display will start at around 7pm, with the main fireworks display to take place shortly afterwards.

“This is one of our big events of the year and again it will be free to enter this year," said Chepstow and District Round Table chairman, Tom Caradoc Jones, who also encouraged new members to join.

“The Round Table members give their time freely to organise this and other events to raise money for local good causes and have some fun along the way.

"Whether they are working on arranging the professional fireworks, organising food or letting people know it is happening this event would not happen without their unstinting support. We are always looking for new members so if anyone fancies coming along then just get in touch.”

The event receives funding from Chepstow Town Council and other sponsors including Parva Cars and Protech.