A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

MEGAN PARRY, 22, of Llanfach Road, Abercarn, was banned from driving for two years after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in her blood on the A4049 in Pengam on March 26.

She was fined £603 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £60 surcharge.

DANIEL HAWKINS, 31, of Coronation Place, Pontywaun, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 15 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative and a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A467 in Newbridge on March 7.

He was fined £225 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

LEWIS ENOS, 32, of Rothesay Road, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £415 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

IAN HARRY, 34, of John Street, Ynysddu, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative and amphetamine in his blood on Newport Road on April 10.

He must carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, was banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

GUHLAM ABBAS, 44, of Corporation Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARIA CEDULOVA, 42, of King Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

HUW ROGER JONES, 34, of Grays Gardens, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTOPHER O’FLAHERTY, 41, of Mount Bax, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Parry Drive on March 29.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.