A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

AZEEM ABBAS, 27, of Dolphin Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Duffryn Way on April 28.

He was fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £50 surcharge.

KIRVAN STEPHENSON, 33, of Cherwell Walk, Bettws, Newport, was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on May 19.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

HARRY HODDER, 25, of Ffos Y Cerridden, Nelson, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £256 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone at the Royal Oak roundabout, Ystrad Mynach, on July 6.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAMIE APPLEGARTH, 48, of Richmond Close, Llanbradach, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on New Road, Tir-y-Berth, on April 16.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

SHUJER HUSSAIN, 41, of Alma Street, Newport, was fined £120, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £68 surcharge after pleading guilty to stealing cosmetics worth £162.97 from Boots and possession of cannabis on September 29.

CRAIG SMITH, 47, of Islwyn Terrace, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PHILLIP SEALEY, 40, of Nydfa Road, Pengam, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.