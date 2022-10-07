Skygazers will need to keep an eye on the sky on Saturday night if they want to see the celestial fireworks as the Earth passes through a cloud of cometary dust.

The Draconid meteor shower, also known as the Giacobinids, is set to peak on October 8 in the afternoon but the best time to see it will be in the evening, just after sunset.

The Draconids, named after the constellation of Draco the dragon, take place every year along with one other meteor shower which also makes an appearance in October.

The streaks spawn from the comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner, which orbits around the sun for six-and-a-half years.

(PA Graphics)

Tania de Sales Marques, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, told the PA news agency: “The Draconids are a short-lived meteor shower that is active from 6-10 October and is expected to peak at around 2pm UK time with a maximum rate of 10 meteors per hour.

“Draco will be at its highest point in the sky after sunset on the 8th, in the direction of North, however, the full moon will also be up, brightening up the sky and making it hard to spot fainter meteors.”

How to see the Draconid meteor shower

Skygazers will be able to spot the meteor shower with the naked eye but they’ll have to let their eyes adjust to the darkness.

Ms de Sales Marques told PA: “Like with any other skywatching activity, make sure to have an unobstructed view of the sky, as far away from sources of light as possible.

“Remember to dress warmly now that the evenings are colder and wait about 15-20 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the dark before looking out for meteors.”

Skygazers will be able to see the Draconids until October 10.

They can look forward to a second meteor shower, the Orionids, which is set to take place later this month, peaking on October 21.