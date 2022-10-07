CULINARY delights return to Newport this weekend after a two-year Covid-enforced absence.
The Newport Food Festival returns tomorrow (Saturday, October 8), with the city centre once again becoming the place to be for foodies in the area.
Traders will travel to the city from far and wide to showcase the best in food and drink from across the city and the wider region.
Here is a full list of what you can expect tomorrow:
- Absorb - health drinks
- Afal-Y-Graig Cider and Perry - cider and perry
- AJ the Confectionist - cakes and sweet treats
- Ally's Confectionery - sweets
- Beth's Bakes - cakes
- Butternut Box - dog food
- Buzbee's Premium Tonics - mixers
- Cardiff Dough and Co - doughnuts
- Caws Cenarth Cheese - cheese
- Cegin Halfnhalf - Indian food
- Chilli Rogues - chillis and chilli products
- Chock Shop - brownies
- Churros Ole - churros
- Claire's Kitchen - preserves
- Cwm Deri Estate - wine
- Deli 61 - cheese, spirits and deli delights
- Dinky Donuts - doughnuts
- Dirty Gnocchi - gnocchi
- Doughnutterie - doughnuts
- Flour'd Up - pizza
- Gingerbeard's Preserves - preserves
- Gourmet Meat Centre - meat
- Harrison's Teas - tea
- Hogi Hogi Hogi - hog roast
- Horton's
- Hot Welshcakes by Mum and Me - Welshcakes
- Kind Cocoa - vegan bakery
- Llanblethian Orchard - cider
- Mallows Bottling - spirits and soft drinks
- Mr and Mrs Olive - Mediterranean food
- Noodles In a Box - noodles
- Nuts About Cinnamon - roasted nuts
- Riverford Organic Farming - vegetable boxes
- Riverside Spirits - spirits
- Rose Cottage Drinks - flavoured gin
- Rupert Mole - chocolate
- Signore Twister - potato twisters
- Sizzler's Prime Meats - meat
- Sorai - Bornean sauces
- Spirit of Wales - spirits
- Stainswick Farm Oil - rapeseed oil
- The Heart of Africa - biltong
- The Pekarna - baked goods
- The Preservation Society - preserves
- The Queen Bee Honey Company - honey
- The Sunday Girl Company - kitchenware
- Wigmore's Bakery - baked goods
There will also be live chef demonstrations with local chefs displaying their culinary wares in the Newport Now Zone in Newport Market.
Chefs appearing include Hywel Jones, patron of the festival and executive head chef at Restaurant Hywel Jones, at the Lucknam Park Hotel and Spa.
Other chefs include - Anil Karhadkar, head chef at Curry on the Curve; James Davies, head chef at Horton’s Coffee House; and Steve White, head chef at the Mercure Hotel.
Entry to the festival, which begins at 9am, is free.
