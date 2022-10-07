CULINARY delights return to Newport this weekend after a two-year Covid-enforced absence.

The Newport Food Festival returns tomorrow (Saturday, October 8), with the city centre once again becoming the place to be for foodies in the area.

Traders will travel to the city from far and wide to showcase the best in food and drink from across the city and the wider region.

Here is a full list of what you can expect tomorrow:

Absorb - health drinks

Afal-Y-Graig Cider and Perry - cider and perry

AJ the Confectionist - cakes and sweet treats

Ally's Confectionery - sweets

Beth's Bakes - cakes

Butternut Box - dog food

Buzbee's Premium Tonics - mixers

Cardiff Dough and Co - doughnuts

Caws Cenarth Cheese - cheese

Cegin Halfnhalf - Indian food

Chilli Rogues - chillis and chilli products

Chock Shop - brownies

Churros Ole - churros

Claire's Kitchen - preserves

Cwm Deri Estate - wine

Deli 61 - cheese, spirits and deli delights

Dinky Donuts - doughnuts

Dirty Gnocchi - gnocchi

Doughnutterie - doughnuts

Flour'd Up - pizza

Gingerbeard's Preserves - preserves

Gourmet Meat Centre - meat

Harrison's Teas - tea

Hogi Hogi Hogi - hog roast

Horton's

Hot Welshcakes by Mum and Me - Welshcakes

Kind Cocoa - vegan bakery

Llanblethian Orchard - cider

Mallows Bottling - spirits and soft drinks

Mr and Mrs Olive - Mediterranean food

Noodles In a Box - noodles

Nuts About Cinnamon - roasted nuts

Riverford Organic Farming - vegetable boxes

Riverside Spirits - spirits

Rose Cottage Drinks - flavoured gin

Rupert Mole - chocolate

Signore Twister - potato twisters

Sizzler's Prime Meats - meat

Sorai - Bornean sauces

Spirit of Wales - spirits

Stainswick Farm Oil - rapeseed oil

The Heart of Africa - biltong

The Pekarna - baked goods

The Preservation Society - preserves

The Queen Bee Honey Company - honey

The Sunday Girl Company - kitchenware

Wigmore's Bakery - baked goods

There will also be live chef demonstrations with local chefs displaying their culinary wares in the Newport Now Zone in Newport Market.

Chefs appearing include Hywel Jones, patron of the festival and executive head chef at Restaurant Hywel Jones, at the Lucknam Park Hotel and Spa.

Other chefs include - Anil Karhadkar, head chef at Curry on the Curve; James Davies, head chef at Horton’s Coffee House; and Steve White, head chef at the Mercure Hotel.

Entry to the festival, which begins at 9am, is free.