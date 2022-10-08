At 73, Maureen Lewis is the oldest-ever finalist in the Ms Great Britain Classic pageant.

The retired languages teacher and grandmother-of-six talks about her pride to be flying the flag for older women and her passion for fitness and singing.

“At 73 years-of-age I never dreamed I would be chosen as a national finalist in the Ms Great Britain Classic 2022 pageant. I have never done anything like entering a beauty contest and was absolutely amazed to learn I had made it through to the final.

"I have been a hands-on grandmother for the past 25 years. My husband Nigel and I have two daughters, aged 40 and 46, and six grandchildren, 3 boys and 3 girls- aged between four and 25. The youngest has just started school so I’ve decided it’s time to find my own wings and fly.

"I’m really excited about the Pageant and what’s ahead for me. By taking part, I hope to inspire other women and to show that life isn’t over after 40. My message is to not let age define you.

Maureen Lewis

Maureen Lewis with her family

"Growing up I could never have imagined my life today as my parents didn’t have much money. Both sets of grandparents were Irish, originating from Southern Ireland. They later settled in Cardiff, and all worked in the Docks. Sadly, my Uncle Maurice, who went to war at the young age of 17, lost his life when the submarine he was in was bombed. My parents named my brother after him. I was the eldest of four and born in Cardiff Bay, formerly the Docks, in 1949. My mother, Mary Browne was one of nine children brought up in Adam Street in Cardiff. She was a nurse in the RAF during the war. My father, Jimmy Murphy, was born in Hunter Street, Cardiff Bay. He was one of six children. He was a crane driver. When I was three and my mother was expecting Maurice my brother, my father fell off the crane. Remarkably, he survived after landing on a ledge.

Maureen Lewis

Maureen's late mother Mary Murphy

"I moved to Llanrumney in Cardiff when I was 4 years old. There were four children including me. Maurice, Josephine and Michael. Michael (Murphy) played rugby as a centre for Cardiff and I’m so proud of his achievements. Sadly, my brother Maurice passed away in 2017 at the age of 64.

"I attended Heathfield House High School and gained A-Levels in Welsh as a second language, French and History. I started studying first-language Welsh at Swansea College in 1967 but soon discovered there was a Welsh second-language course at Cardiff College of Education (now Cardiff Metropolitan) so I transferred there six weeks after all the other students had started. These were the best days of my life and I’m still friendly with people I met there.

"It was there that Nigel first saw me in the dinner queue and told his friends that he was going to marry me. I met him that week and we got engaged the following year. We married at St Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, Cardiff in 1973 and are looking forward to our Golden Wedding Anniversary next year. Before we got married, I spent two years teaching at St Peter’s Catholic Primary. The Welsh advisor asked me if I would teach the language at Llanedeyrn Primary, Cardiff, which I did. We later moved to Kenfig Hill, near Bridgend, and I got a job at the local comprehensive teaching Welsh and French, while Nigel taught PE there. A lot of people didn’t realise we were married. I remember a girl saying to me ‘we think the PE teacher fancies you’ and me replying ‘actually we are married’.

Maureen Lewis

Maureen on her wedding day in 1973 with her father Jimmy Murphy

"I stayed there before leaving to have my eldest daughter. After two years away I returned to teaching at a Catholic primary school Bridgend where I stayed until my younger daughter was born. As well as my day job, I was the Area Organiser for Le Club Francais. This is a franchise for teaching French to children aged three to 11. I did this in the Cardiff area for four years. In 1986 we moved to Whitchurch in Cardiff where we spent the next 18 years. I worked as a supply teacher and have many memories of teaching, but my fondest was spent teaching Welsh in The Bishop of Llandaff High School. I also taught French in the Welsh School in Whitchurch through the medium of Welsh. I loved teaching English to French and Spanish students at Cardiff Metropolitan’s Summer school. I did this for ten years and was a supply teacher in the Cardiff area for 25 years visiting all the schools.

Maureen Lewis

Maureen Lewis taking part in a charity run

"We moved to Coedkernew on the outskirts of Newport eight years ago, close to Tredegar Park, and absolutely love it. Fitness has been a passion of mine for as long as I can remember and is a huge part of my life. Our love of sports runs in the family as Nigel had a long and successful career in PE. Before retiring, he was one of the top athletics coaches in Wales for combined events and jumps, having been a part of two Commonwealth Games. As a student I studied PE in college and represented Wales in Netball.

"I run every day, including Christmas Day, and am regularly referred to by friends and neighbours as ‘the lady who runs.’ It’s so beneficial, not just physically but for my mental health. I also practice yoga and exercise daily. Whether it’s going for walks with Nigel or rebounding on my mini trampoline- I’m always keeping active. In June of this year, I took part in the 3k Cancer Race for Life in Cwmbran, raising £200 for Cancer Research UK, which is one of Miss Great Britain’s chosen charities. I was gobsmacked to come tenth at the age of 73. I just couldn’t believe it. The charity is a cause close to my heart as I ran in memory of my mother, who sadly passed away from Cancer, aged 52.

"Miss Great Britain also supports the charity Alex’s Wish which was set up to raise funds to eradicate Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, an aggressive form of Muscular Dystrophy that affects 1 in every 3,500 boys born. It’s a charity supported by Miss Great Britain this year and the Mayor of Newport, Cllr Martin Kellaway.

Maureen Lewis

Maureen Lewis enjoying her daily yoga

"My other passions are skin-care and singing. I have always taken care of my skin and have been a skincare researcher for over 40 years. I am an avid user of use sun cream and keep out of the sun. In 1984 I read a book about dermatology which highlighted the dangers of people putting olive oil on their faces to sunbathe. It really made me aware of the dangers of the sun and how you can damage the platform of your skin. Despite all the warnings, cases of skin cancer are increasing in certain age groups in the UK, especially in men under 50. The message about sun safety is still not getting out there. We need to safeguard our skin against skin cancer caused by ultraviolet radiation. We need to use sunscreen. I want to inspire the younger generation to make skincare a priority. I am a published author on skincare. Nigel and I also make our own organic skin creams because we like to know what goes in them.

"My other great love is singing, although I was terrified of singing in front of people when I was young. I would have liked to have been a professional singer, but my parents didn’t have any money for lessons, so I joined the church and school choirs instead. When I was 16, I won a competition in Cardiff and a teacher suggested I learn to sing opera. When I turned 60, Nigel, who is my greatest supporter, suggested I go for singing lessons, which I absolutely loved. One of my greatest singing ambitions is to take part in the TV talent show competition ‘Britain’s Got Talent.’ For the past 13 years I’ve been volunteering to sing at care homes in Newport and Cardiff, including Bryn Ivor Lodge Care Home in Castleton, until the pandemic hit. I sing everything from classical to pop and opera in three languages and particularly enjoy singing for Dementia patients. Those who are unable to talk join in with the singing. It’s so rewarding to see the pleasure it brings them.

"Right now, I’m concentrating on the Pageant. Last year we saw an article in a national newspaper about a lady who was in the new category, Ms Great Britain Classic, which is for women aged 45 and over. Nigel encouraged me to apply and sent my photo. I sent an application to the organiser and a few months later I found out that my entry was successful. The Miss and Ms Great Britain Pageant is all about diversity, charity and achievement. While appearance plays a part it is also about raising money for charity. I am delighted and excited to be a part of it and be the oldest competitor ever in the Miss Great Britain Pageant, representing the older woman in the Classic division. The Miss Great Britain National Final, which includes crowning Miss Great Britain, Ms Great Britain and Ms Great Britain Classic takes place in Leicester on 21 October, 2022. Leicester here I come!”