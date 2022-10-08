How many of these old TV shows from the 80s and 90s do you remember watching?
Some were huge favourites - Shooting Stars, Red Dwarf or the Fast Show for example.
But others seem to have sunk without a trace.
Popular comedy Bread. This publicity shot is from 1988
The Fast Show from 1997
Body Heat, which aired in 1995, was presented by Sally Gunnel, Mike Smith and Jeremy Guscott
In the Red was a BBC2 comedy from 1998 in which the controllers of Radio 2 and 4 hatch a plot to rid the BBC of a falling licence fee and a philistine Director General by broadcasting on BBC1 the most offensive programme ever
This publicity picture for Red Dwarf heralded it's return to the screens in 1997, three years after the broadcast of its sixth series which won an International Emmy in 1994
Sex and Chocolate starring Dawn French, Michael Maloney and Phil Daniels was a bitter-sweet romantic comedy aired in 1997
Back in 1989 stargazer Russell Grant made a guest appearance on Channel 4 soap Brookside
They Think It's All Over publicity shot for its launch in 1995
Shooting Stars - this publicity picture was for an episode which aired in 1997
The cult American series Thirtysomething from 1992
