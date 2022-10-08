A GWENT man has been banned from drinking alcohol after assaulting a woman at an address in the Merthyr Tydfil area.
Kane Wadley, 26, of Lamb Lane in Ponthir appeared in court accused of assaulting a woman at an address in Bedlinog on March 10.
He admitted a charge of assault by beating, having previously pleaded not guilty.
Appearing at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 29, Wadley was made the subject of a community order – which banned him from drinking alcohol for 90 days and participate in an accredited programme for 31 days. He was also ordered to complete a maximum of 15 days rehabilitation activity requirement.
His victim was granted a two-year restraining order.
Wadley was also ordered to pay £620 in costs and a surcharge of £95 to fund victim services.
