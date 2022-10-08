THE M48 Severn Bridge is to be completely closed to traffic again this weekend as work to inspect and repair cable corrosion continues.
With many of us looking to get out and about this weekend, roadworks are something to be aware of.
With that in mind, here is a round-up of all the road closures across Gwent on our major roads this weekend.
M4
- Closure eastbound at Tredegar Park (junction 28) for maintenance work - from midnight on October 7 until midnight on October 10
M48
- Closure in both directions between junctions 1 and 2 at Aust and Newhouse (across the Severn Bridge) for maintenance work - from 7pm on October 7 until 6am on October 10.
A465
- Closure westbound between Neath and Llandarcy for structural inspections - from 8pm on October 8 until 6am on October 10
- Closure in both directions between Brynmawr and Clydach for maintenance work - from 7am on October 8 until 7pm on October 9
