A PONTYPOOL woman has been banned from the roads after being caught driving whilst disqualified and while the subject of a community order for another driving offence.
Angharad Roberts, 41, was caught driving whilst disqualified and without insurance on December 22 last year at Fforest Fawr in Cardiff.
She admitted both charges.
She also admitted being convicted of an offence while a community order was in force – having been made the subject of a community order on November 23 last year at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court for failing to provide a specimen for analysis.
Appearing at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday September 21, Roberts also admitted failing to comply with the terms of her community order, after not attending appointments on March 26 and July 1.
Because of this, Roberts – of Town Bridge Buildings in Pontypool – was resentenced for the original offence.
She was made the subject of a community order, and must attend 19 days of a Thinking Skills programme. She must also complete up to 14 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.
Roberts was fined £120 for driving whilst disqualified and was ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £95 surcharge. She was also banned from driving for three years.
She received no separate penalty for driving without insurance.
