A MAN could face a prison sentence after he was found guilty of attacking a woman.
Liam Brandon, 21, from Pontypool, was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm following a trial.
The domestic violence offence took place on May 4, Newport Magistrates’ Court heard.
The defendant, of Lasgarn Place, Abersychan, had denied the offence.
Brandon’s sentence was adjourned to the crown court on October 20.
He was granted conditional bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article