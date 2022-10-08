A MAN could face a prison sentence after he was found guilty of attacking a woman.

Liam Brandon, 21, from Pontypool, was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm following a trial.

The domestic violence offence took place on May 4, Newport Magistrates’ Court heard.

The defendant, of Lasgarn Place, Abersychan, had denied the offence.

Brandon’s sentence was adjourned to the crown court on October 20.

He was granted conditional bail.