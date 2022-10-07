THE Welsh government has been accused of showing a “lack of urgency” in addressing residents concerns over the danger posed by a main road in Monmouthshire.

Recently Peter Fox, the member of the Senedd for Monmouth, and Cllr Jan Butler met with anxious residents, who’ve hit out at both speeding vehicles and no adequate crossing on the A4042, which passes through Penperlleni Village in Goytre.

Residents have warned that, because of many motorists ignoring the 40mph limit, they are finding it increasingly difficult to safely cross the road to reach the bus stop on the other side - which heads to Abergavenny.

After writing to the Welsh government to request a pedestrian crossing and a speed reduction (to 20mph) he received a response from deputy minister for climate change Lee Waters MS.

Mr Waters said, in his response: "There are no plans to reduce the speed limit on this section of the A4042 at present.

"We are however updating the Setting Local Speed Limits in Wales guidance, to reflect current Welsh Government policy including the national roll-out of 20mph speed limits.

"A pedestrian crossing assessment has commenced at Penperlleni.

"The threshold for a crossing has been met and work will continue when the necessary funding is available."

However, he added that "due to other competing priorities and pressures across Wales, funding is not available for work to progress this financial year".

"This scheme will be evaluated again along with all other eligible schemes as part of the 2023 / 2024 allocations, or earlier if further funding becomes available," he said.

Responding to the letter, Mr Fox said: “I am deeply disappointed at the mixed messaging from the Welsh government on these very clear serious problems.

“A cryptic message on a crossing being – potentially - installed, as well as no firm action on speed reduction, is a bitter pill to swallow.

“What we need is concise action.”

Cllr Butler said: "Given someone has been killed on this road, in addition to many other near fatalities, I don’t know what more is needed for the Welsh government to urgently act.

“What we are calling for isn’t overly complex, nor is it expensive, it’s about improving lives.”