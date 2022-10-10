Milo is a Domestic Short Hair tabby cat who is looking for a new home.

He is currently being looked after at All Creatures Great and Small animal sanctuary near Ponthir.

Mile was born in July 2012 and came to the sanctuary in August this year.

A spokesman said: "Milo is a confident, friendly cat but he can be a little reserved and shy to start with.

"As Milo's owner had fallen ill, sadly we do not have a lot of information regarding his background.

"From what we have been told on his documents, Milo is used to a calm, quiet household with an older lady. He has never lived with any other pets and has reacted negatively to a few of our cats in the cattery. Due to this, Milo will be rehomed as the only pet as this is what he is used too.

"Milo loves affection but can hiss when he's had enough! He's got quite a character to him!"

Milo must have access to the outdoors and can be homed, as an only pet, with a family with children aged 12-plus.

For more information go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/