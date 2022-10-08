THIS year has been a bumper year for Cwmbran Shopping Centre with 17 new tenants at the retail site.

Cwmbran Shopping Centre has become a hub for new businesses of all different kinds.

With the weekend upon us you may fancy a bite to eat and a browse, so we have rounded up all the new openings for you to have a fun filled day of exploring.

The Parade has welcomed Nerd Nook, H&T - Half Price Jewellers, RJ Crean and Treats n Play.

Monmouth Walk/ Llewelyn Walk has seen Adriana’s Baby Boutique and Rugby Heaven open.

Whilst Monmouth Square has seen Citrus Ladieswear open who agreed a five-year lease.

Alex Williams, asset manager at the shopping centre's owners, property and investment firm LCP said: "We've been working hard to attract new businesses and the further commitment of these new businesses to opening in the town demonstrates its continued appeal.”

Gwent Square has also seen a sea of new openings with Vallini, Star Sports, ITEC and ASAGA Noodle Bar who attracted long queues on their first day of opening.

Chopstix opening day in Cwmbran

The Noodle Bar agreed a 10-year deal with Cwmbran Centre.

The Loungers Group is also preparing to open a new bar and restaurnt, the Carro Lounge, in Gwent Square which has stood empty since 2012.

Selection of food available at Loungers picture: Emma McKay

A spokesperson for Loungers property team said: “We chose Cwmbran as it is a really busy town in Wales with a number of other really strong trading sites and we feel that an all-day food and drink offer will enhance the town even more.

“Cwmbran is becoming a very popular town for young families and commuters and resonates well with our core demographic.”

The Arcade has welcomed Plump Cakes and Pods n Salts whilst Calendar club will open at the end of October at South Walk.